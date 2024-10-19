“Bulldozers Ready for Illegal Structures, Not for Legal Permit Holders,” Declares Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stated that individuals with legal permits have no reason to fear the “Hydra.” During a speech at an event in Charminar on Saturday, he sarcastically questioned whether a poor person could even build a farmhouse. He further remarked, “I have the bulldozer ready. Whoever comes will be dealt with.”

Revanth Reddy mentioned that he had come near the Musi River and questioned, “Where has Harish gone, the one who challenged me?” Referring to leaders like Harish Rao, Etela Rajender, and K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) as the “Hydra,” he stated that the poor have no fear of Hydra; it is those who have encroached on lakes and canals who are afraid. He reiterated that people with legal permits should not worry.

He urged the officials to demand the submission of permit documents, stating, “Some people are trying to hinder the state’s progress, but we will target these financial looters.” He assured that there was no need to fear real estate agents and added, “We support the elderly and distribute resources among the poor. We will provide every possible assistance to those struggling in dirt and difficulties.”

Commenting on KTR’s farmhouse, Revanth Reddy said, “KTR’s farmhouse was not built illegally; let’s go and see it. Doesn’t Harish have a farmhouse in Aziz Nagar?” He continued, “KTR and Harish fear that bulldozers will come to their farmhouses. We will send a fact-finding committee to investigate both Harish’s and KTR’s farmhouses. They are trying to protect their homes by blocking the water flow.”