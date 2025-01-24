Bumrah, Jaiswal, and Jadeja Named in ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024

Indian Trio Featured Among Top Cricketing Talents

Dubai: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja have been named in the prestigious ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024, cementing their places among the best in international cricket.

The Team Composition

Along with the Indian trio, the ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year features four players from England, two from New Zealand, and one from Australia and Sri Lanka. Australia’s Pat Cummins once again captains the side after a remarkable year leading his team to victories in the ICC World Test Championship Final and over Pakistan, New Zealand, and India, while also picking up 37 wickets at an average of 24.02 in nine Tests.

Recognizing India’s Finest

Yashasvi Jaiswal : The Indian opener earned a spot after an incredible 1,478 runs in 2024 at an average of 54.74, which included back-to-back double centuries against England and a remarkable 161 against Australia in Perth.

: The Indian opener earned a spot after an incredible 1,478 runs in 2024 at an average of 54.74, which included back-to-back double centuries against England and a remarkable 161 against Australia in Perth. Ravindra Jadeja : The all-rounder’s exceptional year saw him contribute 527 runs and 48 wickets in Tests, highlighting his continued dominance in the longest format of the game.

: The all-rounder’s exceptional year saw him contribute 527 runs and 48 wickets in Tests, highlighting his continued dominance in the longest format of the game. Jasprit Bumrah: The pace spearhead continues to shine, taking 71 wickets in 2024 at an outstanding average of 14.92, securing his position as one of the world’s top Test bowlers.

Key Players in the Team

Ben Duckett (Eng) : The English opener scored 1,149 runs in the year, and together with Jaiswal, forms a formidable top order.

: The English opener scored 1,149 runs in the year, and together with Jaiswal, forms a formidable top order. Kane Williamson (NZ) : The New Zealand skipper accumulated 1,013 runs in 2024, averaging nearly 60.

: The New Zealand skipper accumulated 1,013 runs in 2024, averaging nearly 60. Joe Root (Eng) : The English stalwart continued to set records with 1,556 runs and 6 centuries, making him the highest run-scorer in 2024.

: The English stalwart continued to set records with 1,556 runs and 6 centuries, making him the highest run-scorer in 2024. Harry Brook (Eng) : His stellar year included 1,100 runs, capped by a record-breaking knock of 317 against Pakistan.

: His stellar year included 1,100 runs, capped by a record-breaking knock of 317 against Pakistan. Kamindu Mendis (SL) : The Sri Lankan cricketer enjoyed a breakthrough year, scoring five centuries and becoming the fastest to reach 1,000 Test runs in 75 years.

: The Sri Lankan cricketer enjoyed a breakthrough year, scoring five centuries and becoming the fastest to reach 1,000 Test runs in 75 years. Jamie Smith (Eng) : The wicketkeeper-batter earned his spot with 637 runs in nine Tests, including a maiden century against Sri Lanka in August.

: The wicketkeeper-batter earned his spot with 637 runs in nine Tests, including a maiden century against Sri Lanka in August. Matt Henry (NZ): The New Zealand pacer took 48 wickets in 2024, contributing significantly against Australia, India, and England.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Ind)

Ben Duckett (Eng)

Kane Williamson (NZ)

Joe Root (Eng)

Harry Brook (Eng)

Kamindu Mendis (SL)

Jamie Smith (Eng) (wk)

Ravindra Jadeja (Ind)

Pat Cummins (Aus) (c)

Matt Henry (NZ)

Jasprit Bumrah (Ind)