RG Kar Verdict: Calcutta HC to Hear Pleas by CBI and Bengal Government Today

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court is set to witness two crucial parallel hearings today on pleas related to the sentencing of Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the rape and murder of a woman doctor from the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the West Bengal government are pushing for the death sentence for Roy, challenging the special court’s previous ruling.

Background of the Case

The case stems from the tragic death of a woman doctor whose body was discovered on August 9, 2024, within the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital premises.

Initial investigations by Kolkata Police led to the arrest of civic volunteer Sanjay Roy.

However, five days into the probe, the Calcutta High Court handed the investigation over to the CBI to ensure impartiality and thoroughness.

The special court in Kolkata recently sentenced Roy, but the punishment has come under scrutiny, with many, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, criticizing the lack of a death penalty.

Banerjee has argued that if the investigation had remained with Kolkata Police, justice would have been served more swiftly, citing previous cases of rape and murder where capital punishment was ensured.

High Court Hearings: Key Details

Today’s hearings are significant as they involve two separate pleas challenging the special court’s decision:

CBI Plea for Death Sentence The CBI has filed a petition seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy. The agency argues that the severity of the crime warrants the harshest punishment to set a precedent and deliver justice to the victim’s family. West Bengal Government’s Plea The Bengal government has also moved the High Court, demanding capital punishment for Roy. However, the CBI has questioned the state government’s authority to file such a plea, arguing that only the investigating agency or the victim’s parents have the legal standing to do so.

CBI vs. Bengal Government: A Clash of Jurisdictions

The contention over jurisdiction has added an interesting dimension to the case. While the CBI insists that the state government lacks the grounds to intervene, the Bengal government maintains that it has a duty to ensure justice in such a heinous crime.

This conflict is likely to be a focal point during today’s proceedings.

Legal Perspectives and Expectations

The division bench of Justice Debangshu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi will hear both pleas. Legal experts believe the court’s ruling could set a precedent for how overlapping jurisdictional issues are handled in cases of public and legal interest.

The hearing is expected to start after 10:30 a.m. and could potentially shape the future course of high-profile criminal cases in West Bengal.

Related Article | Calcutta High Court to Hear CBI’s Plea for Death Penalty in RG Kar Rape and Murder Case on January 27

Public and Political Reactions

The case has drawn widespread attention, not just for the crime’s brutality but also for the political and institutional debates it has sparked.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments have added fuel to the fire, with her criticism of the CBI’s performance leading to political sparring between the state and central authorities.

Banerjee’s assertion that Kolkata Police would have secured a death sentence echoes a broader sentiment of frustration among some sections of the public.

Timeline of Events

August 9, 2024 : Victim’s body discovered at R.G. Kar Medical College.

: Victim’s body discovered at R.G. Kar Medical College. August 14, 2024 : Case transferred from Kolkata Police to the CBI.

: Case transferred from Kolkata Police to the CBI. January 2025 : Special court convicts Sanjay Roy but stops short of awarding the death penalty.

: Special court convicts Sanjay Roy but stops short of awarding the death penalty. January 27, 2025: Parallel hearings in the Calcutta High Court on pleas for a death sentence.

Implications of Today’s Hearing

The outcome of these hearings will not only impact the sentencing of Sanjay Roy but could also influence the dynamics between the CBI and state government in handling sensitive cases.

Additionally, it will serve as a test of the judicial system’s ability to deliver swift and decisive justice in crimes of such magnitude.

Stay tuned for updates as the Calcutta High Court deliberates on this pivotal case.