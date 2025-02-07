Calcutta High Court Verdict on Bengal Government’s Plea for Death Penalty in R.G. Kar Case

Kolkata: The Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court is set to deliver its much-anticipated verdict on the admissibility of the West Bengal Government’s petition seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case.

The ruling, expected on Friday morning, could set a significant legal precedent.

Both the West Bengal government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have filed separate petitions before the High Court’s Division Bench, comprising Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi, urging capital punishment for Roy.

However, the CBI has contested the state government’s petition, arguing that as the primary investigating authority, only the central agency and the victim’s parents hold the legal standing to appeal for an enhanced sentence.

Legal Arguments and Procedural Hurdles

The admissibility hearing for both petitions concluded on January 27, with the Division Bench reserving its judgment. The crux of the argument presented by the CBI is that, since the Calcutta High Court had previously directed it to handle the investigation, the state government is not a party in the case and, therefore, does not have the jurisdiction to appeal for a stricter punishment.

On the other hand, legal representatives of the state government have cited Sections 377 and 378 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to justify their appeal.

allows the state government to appeal a sentence if it deems it inadequate. Section 378 CrPC permits the government to challenge acquittal orders in cases involving cognizable and non-bailable offenses.

Despite these arguments, the CBI has maintained that the authority to challenge the verdict should rest solely with them and the victim’s family.

Background of the Case

The horrifying crime took place in August last year when the lifeless body of a junior doctor from R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital was discovered inside a seminar hall on the hospital premises. Initial investigations were conducted by the Kolkata Police, which also led to the arrest of the accused, Sanjay Roy. However, due to the sensitive nature of the case and public outcry, the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe to the CBI.

Last month, a special court in Kolkata sentenced Roy to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of the junior doctor. The presiding judge reasoned that the case did not meet the legal threshold for the ‘rarest of rare’ category, which would warrant capital punishment. The state government and the CBI, dissatisfied with this ruling, approached the High Court seeking an upgrade in the sentence to the death penalty.

Public and Legal Ramifications

The case has drawn considerable public attention, with activists, medical professionals, and legal experts weighing in on the need for stringent punishment in crimes of such a grave nature. Legal analysts note that the High Court’s decision on the admissibility of the state’s plea could have broader implications for how governments intervene in cases where investigative authority has been transferred to the CBI.

If the court upholds the state’s right to appeal, it could set a precedent allowing state governments to seek harsher punishments even in cases where an investigation has been taken over by a central agency. Conversely, if the plea is rejected, it would reinforce the autonomy of investigative agencies like the CBI in determining legal proceedings after a state handover.

What Lies Ahead?

With the verdict set to be announced soon, legal experts predict that either side may pursue further legal recourse depending on the outcome. If the High Court admits the state government’s plea, the case will proceed to a detailed hearing on whether the death penalty should be imposed. If rejected, the West Bengal government may approach the Supreme Court for further consideration.

The verdict will not only decide the fate of Sanjay Roy but could also influence future legal battles concerning jurisdiction and prosecutorial authority between state governments and central investigative agencies.

As the people of West Bengal and legal communities across India await the ruling, the case continues to serve as a stark reminder of the need for justice and the complexities involved in legal adjudication in heinous crimes.