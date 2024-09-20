Telangana

Car Catches Fire Suddenly on Narketpalli Road, Passenger Rescued

The fire erupted in the engine while the car was running, and within moments, the flames engulfed the entire vehicle.

Nalgonda: A car unexpectedly caught fire on the Addanki-Narketpalli road near Kothagudem in Madgulapally Mandal.

The passenger noticed the fire and managed to pull over but lost consciousness due to the thick smoke. Local residents quickly responded, breaking the car’s windows to rescue the passenger and rushed him to the Nalgonda Area Hospital for treatment.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

