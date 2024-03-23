CBI team now reaches Mahua Moitra’s party office in Nadia (Lead)

Kolkata: After conducting a raid at the residence of D.L. Moitra, the father of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, in Kolkata for around six hours on Saturday, a CBI team launched a similar operation at the latter’s party office in Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

On Saturday morning, a team of CBI officers reached the residence of the father of Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled from the Lok Sabha in connection with the alleged cash-for-query scam.

Shortly after the raid was completed in Kolkata, a team of CBI officers accompanied by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel reached the party office of Moitra in Krishnanagar, which also serves as the campaign centre for the Trinamool leader, who has been renominated to contest the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat.

While the party office is located in the Siddheswaritala area in Krishnanagar, Moitra generally stays at Karimpur in the same district. Party insiders apprehend that in due course of time, the central agency might reach there as well.

As per sources, the CBI team took printouts of various documents stored in the computer and laptop found at the residence of Moitra’s father in South Kolkata.