Telangana

CCTV Footage Captures Midnight Theft at Aditya Wines: ₹12 Lakh Stolen

A daring theft occurred at Aditya Wines in the Gurrrampodu Mandal headquarters, Nalgonda district, where an unidentified miscreant stole ₹12 lakh in cash. The incident took place during the night, and the entire act was caught on CCTV cameras.

Fouzia Farhana13 October 2024 - 15:34
CCTV Footage Captures Midnight Theft at Aditya Wines: ₹12 Lakh Stolen
CCTV Footage Captures Midnight Theft at Aditya Wines: ₹12 Lakh Stolen

A daring theft occurred at Aditya Wines in the Gurrrampodu Mandal headquarters, Nalgonda district, where an unidentified miscreant stole ₹12 lakh in cash. The incident took place during the night, and the entire act was caught on CCTV cameras.

According to the footage, the thief broke into the wine shop around midnight and managed to escape with the cash before anyone could react. The owners discovered the theft the following morning and immediately alerted the police.

Authorities have launched an investigation, and they are currently reviewing the CCTV footage for clues to identify and apprehend the culprit. The theft has left the local community in shock, as police continue their search for the suspect.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana13 October 2024 - 15:34

Related Articles

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Counters Union Minister Kishan Reddy: Calls for Responsible Political Language

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Counters Union Minister Kishan Reddy: Calls for Responsible Political Language

13 October 2024 - 17:36
Rain Expected in Telangana: Weather Department Forecasts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

Rain Expected in Telangana: Weather Department Forecasts Thunderstorms and Strong Winds

13 October 2024 - 16:23
Father and two sons allegedly commit suicide in Telangana

Father and two sons allegedly commit suicide in Telangana

13 October 2024 - 16:02
Big Twist in Johnny Master Case: Assistant Choreographer Shreshta Varma Accused of Sexual Harassment

Big Twist in Johnny Master Case: Assistant Choreographer Shreshta Varma Accused of Sexual Harassment

13 October 2024 - 15:10
Back to top button