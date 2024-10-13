CCTV Footage Captures Midnight Theft at Aditya Wines: ₹12 Lakh Stolen

A daring theft occurred at Aditya Wines in the Gurrrampodu Mandal headquarters, Nalgonda district, where an unidentified miscreant stole ₹12 lakh in cash. The incident took place during the night, and the entire act was caught on CCTV cameras.

According to the footage, the thief broke into the wine shop around midnight and managed to escape with the cash before anyone could react. The owners discovered the theft the following morning and immediately alerted the police.

A daring theft occurred at Aditya Wines in the Gurrrampodu Mandal headquarters, Nalgonda district, where an unidentified miscreant stole ₹12 lakh in cash. The incident took place during the night, and the entire act was caught on CCTV cameras.pic.twitter.com/NlbxSqbWnJ — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 13, 2024

Authorities have launched an investigation, and they are currently reviewing the CCTV footage for clues to identify and apprehend the culprit. The theft has left the local community in shock, as police continue their search for the suspect.