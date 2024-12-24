Centre’s Plastic Parks Initiative to Boost Exports, Jobs, and Innovation in India

New Delhi: The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has approved the development of 10 Plastic Parks across various states in India.

This ambitious initiative is poised to drive investment, boost exports, and create employment opportunities, contributing significantly to the growth of India’s plastics and petrochemicals industry.

The announcement was part of a detailed year-end review highlighting the department’s key achievements and initiatives.

Plastic Parks: A Vision for Synergized Growth

The Plastic Parks Scheme aims to establish integrated industrial hubs with state-of-the-art infrastructure and common facilities to support downstream plastic processing industries. These parks are designed to consolidate capacities, attract investment, and promote innovation in the plastics sector, making India a global hub for high-quality plastic production.

Once fully operational, these 10 Plastic Parks are expected to spur economic growth, improve production efficiency, and enhance the global competitiveness of India’s plastics industry. The parks will also play a pivotal role in supporting plastic waste management and promoting sustainable manufacturing practices.

Petrochemicals Research and Innovation

The government has also launched a new Petrochemicals Research & Innovation Commendation Scheme, aimed at recognizing and encouraging innovations in the petrochemicals sector. This scheme focuses on advancements in products, processes, and applications to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Complementing this, Centres of Excellence (CoEs) have been established across the country to foster research and development in the petrochemicals field. To date, 18 CoEs have been approved, providing grants-in-aid to educational and research institutions to modernize manufacturing processes, develop new technologies, and improve product quality. These CoEs emphasize innovation in energy efficiency, plastic waste management, and the creation of eco-friendly alternatives to traditional petrochemical products.

Innovative Pesticides for Sustainable Agriculture

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT) has made remarkable advancements in developing safer and more effective pesticide formulations. These include:

Thiomethoxam & Hexaconazole Gel Formulation: Designed for seed treatment, this combination effectively protects seeds and seedlings from insects and fungal pathogens. Monocrotophos Soluble Concentrate with Emetics: A safer formulation that reduces toxicity risks while maintaining high efficacy. The innovative blend minimizes the risk of toxic residues in crops by achieving effective pest control with a 40% dose reduction. Nanoemulsion Formulations: Advanced formulations of Emamectin Benzoate and Acetamiprid for targeted pest control. These nanoemulsions enhance efficacy, reduce environmental impact, and promote sustainable pest management practices. Botanicals and Biopesticides: The IPFT is actively promoting the use of locally sourced botanicals and biopesticides, reducing reliance on synthetic pesticides and fostering sustainable agricultural practices.

India Chem 2024: A Global Platform for the Chemical Industry

The department successfully organized the 13th edition of India Chem 2024, a premier exhibition and conference for the chemical and petrochemical industries in the Asia-Pacific region. Held in Mumbai, the event showcased India’s vast potential in the chemical sector and highlighted government initiatives to support sustainable growth.

Key highlights of the event include:

Participation from 172 exhibitors , including 49 international exhibitors.

, including 49 international exhibitors. Attendance by 78 global CEOs , 135 expert speakers, and 689 foreign participants.

, 135 expert speakers, and 689 foreign participants. Brainstorming sessions on investment opportunities, regulatory frameworks, and strategic challenges faced by the industry.

India Chem 2024 served as a platform for dialogue between industry leaders and policymakers, fostering collaborations to drive innovation, improve sustainability, and attract foreign investment in India’s chemical and petrochemical sectors.

Driving Employment and Exports

The initiatives under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals are expected to significantly boost employment opportunities. The Plastic Parks Scheme alone is poised to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs while supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the plastics sector. The focus on research and innovation, facilitated by CoEs, will further strengthen India’s position as a leader in petrochemical exports.

The government’s emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices, coupled with advancements in pesticide formulation technology, reflects its commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship.

A Transformative Year for Chemicals and Petrochemicals

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals has made significant strides in fostering innovation, improving infrastructure, and promoting sustainable practices in 2024. Initiatives like the Plastic Parks Scheme, advancements in pesticide technology, and successful events like India Chem 2024 underscore India’s growing influence in the global chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

As these initiatives continue to progress, they are expected to create a ripple effect, driving investment, enhancing exports, and creating employment opportunities, while paving the way for a sustainable and innovation-driven future for India.