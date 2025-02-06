Champions Trophy: Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to Have Public Inauguration on Feb 7

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Announces Renovation Completion

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium will be publicly inaugurated on February 7, just one day ahead of the tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa, scheduled to start on February 8.

Renovation Completed in Record Time

According to the PCB, the renovation and upgradation work at Gaddafi Stadium was completed in a record time of just 117 days, with the venue now ready to host international matches, including the highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy.

New Features at Gaddafi Stadium

The revamped stadium features upgraded infrastructure, including brighter LED lights, two large score screens, and imported seating in all enclosures. These improvements aim to provide cricket fans with an unparalleled viewing experience.

PCB Chairman’s Praise for the Project

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed gratitude towards the workers who made the ambitious renovation possible. He acknowledged the combined efforts of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), NESPAK, contractors, and PCB teams, stating that their hard work had turned the dream into reality. Naqvi also emphasized that the stadium is now on par with international standards, offering fans the best experience possible.

Inauguration Ceremony Details

The grand inauguration ceremony, scheduled for Friday, will be officiated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The event will feature a spectacular fireworks display, a light show, and live performances by renowned singers Ali Zafar, Arif Lohar, and Aima Baig. Additionally, the ceremony will include a dazzling drum performance and fireworks.

Chairman Naqvi’s Personal Oversight

Chairman Naqvi personally supervised the reconstruction process, making regular visits to ensure the progress of the work. His dedication led to the creation of world-class facilities, including new hospitality boxes and improved amenities for both players and spectators.

Preparation for 2025 Champions Trophy

Along with Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi’s National Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are also undergoing upgrades in preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy matches. These venues are set to be handed over to the ICC by February 12, ahead of the tournament starting from February 19.