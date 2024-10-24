Andhra Pradesh

Chandra Babu Naidu Assures Support for Concerns on Waqf Amendment Bill 2024

During the meeting, the delegation thanked the Chief Minister for urging the government through Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs to refer the bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

New Delhi: A delegation of the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board, led by its General Secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahim Majaddidi, met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu in Amravati today to express the Muslim community’s objections and concerns regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, which is currently with the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

During the meeting, the delegation thanked the Chief Minister for urging the government through Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs to refer the bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. Maulana Fazlur Rahim Majaddidi submitted a detailed memorandum outlining the board’s objections to the Waqf Amendment Bill.

He emphasized that the bill has been completely rejected by the Muslim community, as it is designed in such a way that, if implemented, it would weaken and dilute the Waqf Act, paving the way for the usurpation of Waqf properties.

Responding to the delegation, Mr. Naidu expressed his sympathy towards the genuine demands of the Muslim community, stating that the TDP MPs played a crucial role in sending the bill to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. “We will thoroughly review the document submitted by you and will make all possible efforts to support your genuine concerns,” he assured.

The meeting included other delegation members such as Ml. Md. Abu Talib Rahmani, Jb Abdul Qadeer Khan (members of the board), as well as several Ministers and Muslim MLAs of TDP. The discussions lasted for one hour, reflecting a constructive dialogue aimed at addressing the community’s concerns regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill.

