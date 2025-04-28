Chaos in Pakistan: Items That Cost 50 Rupees in India Now Sell for 180 Rupees in Pakistan

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is now grappling with severe economic consequences. The terrorist organization linked to the attack, The Resistance Front (TRF), which operates out of Pakistan and is affiliated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

In response to the tragic event, India has taken several significant actions against Pakistan. These include the cancellation of the Indus Water Treaty and the expulsion of Pakistani officials from India. These actions have led to significant economic fallout in Pakistan, particularly affecting the prices of essential goods.

Rising Prices of Everyday Essentials in Pakistan

Amid the political and diplomatic tensions, the prices of daily necessities in Pakistan have skyrocketed. Here are some of the goods that are seeing significant price increases:

Sugar Prices Surge

While sugar costs around 50 rupees per kilogram in India, it is currently being sold for around 180 rupees per kilogram in Pakistan. In Karachi, the price has hit as high as 175 rupees per kilogram, and in Quetta, it is around 164 rupees per kilogram. In many places, Pakistanis are paying up to 180 rupees per kilogram for sugar.

Lemon Prices Soar

Lemons are also becoming a luxury item in Pakistan. According to grocerapp.pk, 250 grams of lemon in Pakistan are now priced at 234 Pakistani rupees.

Honey Prices Skyrocket

The cost of honey in Pakistan has surged drastically. As per grocerapp.pk, the price of 500 grams of honey ranges from 550 to 770 Pakistani rupees.

Ghee Prices Reach New Heights

Ghee, a staple cooking ingredient in Pakistani kitchens, has become extremely expensive. According to grocerapp.pk, the price for one kilogram of ghee is now 2,895 Pakistani rupees.

Decline in Pakistani Suit Sales

Pakistani suits, particularly women’s clothing, have long been popular in India. However, following the Pahalgam attack and the resulting diplomatic fallout, the sales of these suits have witnessed a significant decline.

The Impact of Trade Restrictions

India has also closed the Attari-Wagah border, halting cross-border trade worth approximately 3,886.53 crore rupees. This has affected the availability of various goods in Pakistan, from medicines to fertilizers, leading to further price hikes.