Chicken at 800, Rice at 340 Per Kg: India’s Move to Deal a Severe Blow to Struggling Pakistan!

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. In response to the attack, India has taken immediate actions that are set to disrupt the bilateral trade between the two nations, potentially costing Pakistan millions.

With the trade routes now closed, a staggering Rs 3,800 crore (approximately $380 million) worth of bilateral trade is likely to come to a standstill, impacting both economies.

Trade Break and Economic Impact on Pakistan

According to reports, last year, trade between India and Pakistan amounted to Rs 3,838.53 crore ($380 million), with goods flowing through the Wagah-Attari border. This trade included items coming from Afghanistan and other countries, passing through Pakistan. However, with the closure of the Attari check post following the Pahalgam terror attack, this crucial trade route has been suspended, leading to a significant financial blow for Pakistan.

The closure of the trade route will have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan, which is already grappling with inflation and a struggling economy. Pakistanis may soon find it even harder to purchase essential goods that are usually imported from India, including medicines and daily necessities. As a result, prices for these items are expected to rise sharply, putting further strain on the Pakistani population.

Impact on Daily Life and Supply Shortages

The suspension of trade could lead to severe shortages of essential commodities in Pakistan, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to afford basic items. The ripple effect of this economic setback could worsen the already high inflation in Pakistan, affecting the daily lives of millions.

With both countries’ economies intertwined through trade, the halting of such a significant volume of goods exchange will undoubtedly create a tense situation, not only diplomatically but also economically. As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how long this trade disruption will last and what steps both governments will take in the future.