Chief Minister Orders Immediate Caste Census to Promote Social Justice

The Chief Minister of the state, Mr. Enumula Revant Reddy, has issued directives for the immediate implementation of a caste census.

In a related event, a milk abhishekam was performed at the statue of Sri Jyotirao Phule at Ali Café Chowrasta under the leadership of former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumanth Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Hanumanth Rao emphasized that the caste census would ensure justice and equality for all backward classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minority communities.

He expressed optimism that this initiative would help address the social disparities faced by these groups and promote equitable development in the state.

Mr. Reddy’s decision to conduct a caste census comes at a crucial time when discussions around social justice and representation are gaining momentum.

By collecting accurate data on caste demographics, the government aims to implement policies that cater to the specific needs of these communities. This move is expected to enhance the allocation of resources and create targeted programs to uplift marginalized groups.

Former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumanth Rao further stated that the caste census is vital for understanding the socio-economic conditions of various communities.

He urged the public to support this initiative, highlighting its potential to empower those who have been historically disadvantaged. The event concluded with calls for unity among all communities to work towards a more equitable society.

Overall, the Chief Minister’s directive and the symbolic act of milk abhishekam signify a step towards recognizing the contributions of social reformers like Jyotirao Phule and addressing the longstanding issues of inequality in the state.