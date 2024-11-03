Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends Marriage of Former AICC Secretary in Kerala

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy went to Ernakulam on Saturday to attend the marriage of former AICC incharge secretary to Telangana, Srinivasa Krishnan.

TPCC President B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodara Raja Narasimha, D. Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Advisors Vem Narender Reddy, Harkara Venugopal and others went to Kerala and attended the same marriage. After attending the marriage, they returned Hyderabad immediately on the same night.

After reaching, Hyderabad, the Chief Minister went to Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao’s residency and took Theertha Prasadams of Kedarnath Swamy Vratham.