Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Calls BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy a “Symbol of Betrayal”

In a recent media interaction at the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accused BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy of being a “symbol of betrayal” and claimed he was misled by her.

He elaborated on his disillusionment with both Sabitha Indra Reddy and her sister, Sunitha Laxma Reddy, who had previously served as ministers in the Congress government in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and later joined the BRS party.

The Chief Minister revealed that he had shared his concerns with BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao in the Assembly, stating, “I was deceived by believing the words of BRS MLAs Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy. I even considered Sabitha Indra Reddy as a sister and joined the Congress party based on her suggestions. However, after the 2018 Assembly elections, she joined the ruling BRS party and worked against me.”

Revanth Reddy further claimed that during his campaign for BRS candidate Sunitha Laxma Reddy in the 2018 elections, he faced legal troubles with two cases filed against him in Kaudipalli and Narsapur, which are still pending. He accused both sisters of betraying him despite his support.

The Chief Minister also defended his remarks in the Assembly, asserting that he did not use any unparliamentary language or make rude comments against the BRS MLAs.

Revanth Reddy criticized Opposition Leader K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) for not attending the Assembly session, questioning, “If Sabitha Indra Reddy was insulted, where were KCR and Harish Rao?” He accused KCR of prioritizing power over addressing people’s issues, stating, “KCR only seeks power. If he doesn’t have it, he shows no concern for the people’s problems.”

The Chief Minister praised the current Congress government for running the Assembly more democratically compared to the past decade, noting that Opposition members are now given more time to speak than ruling party leaders in the House.