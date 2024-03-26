“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s Plans to Join BJP After LS Polls”

Hyderabad: In a startling revelation, BRS working President KT Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of harboring intentions to join the BJP following the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a gathering of BRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporators, and senior party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao asserted that Revanth Reddy’s actions and statements indicate a clear alignment with the BJP, contrary to the accusations made by the Congress central leadership against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rama Rao highlighted Revanth Reddy’s recent characterization of Modi as his ‘Bade Bhai’ (elder brother) and praise for the ‘Gujarat’ model as evidence of his inclination towards the BJP. He challenged Revanth Reddy’s silence on allegations of defection and failure to publicly declare loyalty to the Congress party.

The BRS working president further alleged that the Chief Minister was attempting to divert attention from ongoing issues such as sand mining scams and bribery allegations by sensationalizing false accusations against the BRS regime. He criticized the Chief Minister’s failure to address key issues such as power and water supply, farmer support schemes, and social security pensions, instead resorting to propaganda and false narratives.

Rama Rao criticized the Congress’s lack of strength to confront the BJP at the national level and emphasized the role of regional parties in shaping the political landscape. He demanded clarification from Congress leaders regarding the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha, insinuating collusion with the BJP.

Turning his attention to BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, Rama Rao criticized his inefficiency in addressing constituency issues and accused the party of stoking communal politics for electoral gains. He rallied support for BRS candidate T Padma Rao in the forthcoming elections, emphasizing his long-standing commitment to the people.

The meeting saw the participation of Secunderabad candidate T Padma Rao, former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior BRS leaders, underlining the party’s unity and determination ahead of the elections.