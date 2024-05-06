CISCE results announced: 99.47% students pass class 10 exams, 98.19 pass percentage in class 12

New Delhi: Girls outshone boys in class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, results of which were announced on Monday morning.

While 99.47 per cent of students passed class 10 exams, 98.19 per cent of students cleared the class 12 exams, a CISCE official said.

“In class 10, the pass percentage of boys is 99.31 per cent while that of girls is 99.65 per cent. Similarly, boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.53 per cent in class 12 exams while the pass percentage of girls stood at 98.92 per cent,” CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel.

In class 10, the best-performing schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai with a 100 per cent pass percentage. In class 12, the best-performing schools are from Singapore and Dubai.

The ICSE examination (class 10) was conducted in 60 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 were foreign languages and one classical language.

The ICSE exams started on February 21 and concluded on March 28. They were conducted on 18 days.

The ISC examination (class 12) was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 were Indian languages, four foreign languages and two classical languages.

For ISC, the exams began on February 12 and concluded on April 4. They were conducted on 28 days.