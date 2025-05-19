CM Revanth Reddy Launches ‘Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam’; Solar-Powered Agriculture to Be a National Model

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that Achampet constituency will be developed as a national model for solar-powered agriculture. He directed officials to ensure installation of 100% subsidized solar-powered pump sets for all farmers in the constituency within the next 100 days.

Grand Launch of Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam

In a major step towards tribal welfare and sustainable farming, CM Revanth Reddy officially launched the prestigious “Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam” project at Macharam village in Amrabad Mandal of Nagarkurnool district. The program also included the symbolic switching on of sprinkler and drip irrigation systems.

High-Level Participation at the Inauguration

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarasimha, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Jupally Krishna Rao, Seethakka, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Chinna Reddy and Advisor Mohd Ali Shabbir, were present for the launch event.

CM Holds Face-to-Face with Podu Farmers

Following the launch, the Chief Minister interacted with 29 tribal farmers engaged in podu cultivation, listening to their issues and issuing immediate directives to officials on the spot.

Key Directives Issued by CM

Solar-powered pump sets must be installed for all farmers in the constituency within 100 days.

Solar panels should be set up to not only meet agricultural and domestic needs but also to generate surplus electricity.

Surplus electricity should be integrated into the government grid, enabling farmers to earn an additional income of ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 per month.

The pilot project initiated at Macharam will be expanded across the entire constituency.

Beneficiaries should be fully informed about the scheme’s benefits through awareness campaigns by officials.

An IAS officer will be specially appointed to monitor this initiative.

The Chief Minister promised to revisit the village exactly one year later to review progress.

Housing for Chenchus to be Resolved in 10 Days

The Chief Minister also assured that landless Chenchu tribes would be allocated homes under the Indiramma Housing Scheme within 10 days after a special review.

Wide Participation from Elected Representatives

The event also saw the presence of MPs Dr. Mallu Ravi and Porika Balaram Naik, as well as local MLA Dr. Vamshi Chand Reddy, and senior government officials.