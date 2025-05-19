Telangana Weather Update: Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in Hyderabad and Other Districts

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has issued a weather forecast predicting light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next few days.

The rainy spell is expected to intensify and continue until Friday, May 23.

Temperature Drops and Humidity Increase in Hyderabad

As of May 19, Hyderabad recorded a temperature of 29°C with 70% humidity, accompanied by east-southeasterly winds at 9.3 km/h. IMD has indicated that maximum temperatures will remain 3–5°C below normal for the next three days due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Thunderstorm Alert for Several Telangana Districts

According to the IMD bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30–40 km/h are likely to impact isolated areas across the state. Affected districts include:

Hyderabad

Rangareddy

Karimnagar

Mahabubnagar

Mancherial

Jagtial

Rajanna Sirsilla

Peddapalli

Medchal Malkajigiri

Vikarabad

Sangareddy

Medak

Kamareddy

Nagarkurnool

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Jogulamba Gadwal

Also Read: Telangana Tragedy: 2 Devotees Killed, 20 Injured as Sand Truck Rams Tractor Trolley in Mulugu

Rainfall to Increase Across Telangana

The IMD has warned that rain activity will increase steadily through the week, with many areas expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. The weather department urges residents and commuters to stay alert, especially in low-lying areas and locations vulnerable to waterlogging.

Safety Advisory for Citizens

Authorities have advised the public to take precautions during thunderstorms, including: