Telangana Tragedy: 2 Devotees Killed, 20 Injured as Sand Truck Rams Tractor Trolley in Mulugu

Mulugu: In a tragic road accident, two women lost their lives and nearly 20 others sustained serious injuries when a speeding sand-laden truck collided with a stationary tractor trolley at Tadwai in Mulugu district late Sunday night.

Devotees Returning from Medaram Darshan

According to police reports, a group of 30 devotees from Sitarampuram village in Aswapuram mandal, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, had visited the revered Medaram shrine to offer prayers to tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma.

While on their return journey, the group halted at Tadwai main road to collect drinking water from a roadside shop. During this brief stop, a sand truck traveling from Eturnagaram to Hyderabad rammed into the parked tractor trolley.

Victims Identified, Multiple Injuries Reported

The accident claimed the lives of Ch Shwetha (40) and N Durga (38) on the spot. Around 20 other devotees were seriously injured, with several reportedly suffering from fractured limbs and other trauma.

Emergency Medical Response

The injured were promptly shifted to Tadwai Primary Health Centre and later referred to the Government District Hospital in Mulugu for advanced medical treatment. Local authorities and police rushed to the scene to assist and clear the wreckage.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. The sand truck driver is yet to be traced, and officials are working to determine the cause of the collision, including the possibility of over-speeding and driver negligence.

Recurring Safety Concerns on Tadwai Road

This accident once again highlights the increasing number of road mishaps involving heavy vehicles on highways, especially during night hours. Locals have urged the authorities to enforce stricter road safety measures and regulate truck movement in residential and pilgrimage zones.