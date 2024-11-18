CM Revanth Reddy criticizes Modi Govt for failing to deliver on promises

Pune/Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for failing to deliver on promises even after 11 years in power.

Speaking to reporters in Pune during the Maharashtra election campaign, Reddy accused the BJP-led government of lacking a single success story to present.

He highlighted the Modi government’s unfulfilled promises from 2014, including doubling farmers’ incomes, creating 2 crore jobs annually, and providing housing for every poor family by 2022.

Also Read: Former Telangana Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham Arrested by Cybercrime Police

“Instead of doubling farmers’ incomes, the BJP introduced three black farm laws, leading to 16 months of protests and over 700 farmer deaths. Maharashtra now leads in farmer suicides, but the Prime Minister remains silent,” he said.

“When I asked in the Lok Sabha about 2 crore jobs, the response was that only 7.5 lakh jobs were created in 11 years—less than 1 percent of the promise,” he said.

Reddy contrasted the BJP’s record with the Congress’s governance in Telangana. He highlighted initiatives like waiving Rs 18,000 crore in farm loans within 50 days, providing 24-hour free electricity to farmers, and offering 200 units of free power to poor households. He also noted Telangana’s record grain production of 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, with an additional Rs 500 per quintal bonus for farmers.

He emphasized welfare schemes such as free travel for women, subsidized cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for 50 lakh families, and enhanced health coverage under the Rajiv Arogya Sri scheme, which now offers Rs 10 lakh for treatment in corporate hospitals. “We have spent Rs 50,000 crore on healthcare for the poor in Telangana,” he added.

Reddy also underscored the state’s employment drive, claiming 50,000 government jobs were provided, with appointment letters handed out personally.

Reddy challenged the BJP to verify Congress’s achievements in Telangana by forming a central committee. “We will bear their travel expenses and provide all data, including account details of farmers and welfare beneficiaries. If any claims are false, I will apologize publicly,” he said.

Reddy accused the BJP of turning Maharashtra, a politically significant state and financial hub, into a “den of traitors” through covert operations. He criticized defections by leaders like Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Ashok Chavan, calling them “slaves of Modi.”

“This is not just an election—it’s a war to save Maharashtra from two Gujaratis trying to loot the state,” he said, urging voters to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He promised to implement Telangana’s successful welfare programs in Maharashtra if MVA wins.

Reddy reaffirmed Congress’s commitment to legalizing minority reservations and emphasized that the upcoming elections would determine the future of Maharashtra and the nation.