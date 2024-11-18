Former Telangana Digital Media Director Dileep Konatham Arrested by Cybercrime Police

Hyderabad: Dileep Konatham, the former Telangana Digital Media Director and social media activist, was arrested by the Hyderabad Cybercrime police on Monday. While the exact reasons for his arrest are yet to be confirmed, sources suggest it may be linked to his recent posts on social media criticizing the state government, particularly Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the Congress party.

Just hours before his arrest, Dileep shared a photograph of himself standing beside a lion statue with a cryptic caption: “Sar par qafan bandh ke chalne waale, mauth se nahi darthe,” which translates to “Those who tie a shroud on their head are not afraid of death.”

The arrest has sparked a political controversy, with several leaders condemning the move. Former Minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, T Harish Rao, expressed strong opposition to Dileep’s detention, accusing the Congress government of engaging in vendetta politics. Rao demanded Dileep’s immediate release and criticized the government for acting in an undemocratic manner by harassing individuals questioning its actions.

This is not Dileep’s first brush with the law. Earlier, on September 6, 2023, he was detained by the Cybercrime police for allegedly reposting a video related to a communal clash in Jainoor, Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. The police had registered a suo-motu case against him for circulating videos and photos related to the incident but released him after a prolonged 12-hour interrogation. He was instructed to appear before the police whenever summoned.

Dileep’s arrest has raised concerns about freedom of expression and the treatment of social media activists in Telangana, with many speculating that his recent online activities may have contributed to the move.