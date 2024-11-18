Tiger Johnny Travels Over 300 Km from Maharashtra to Telangana in Search of Mate

An adult tiger named Johnny from Kinwat in Nanded, Maharashtra, has made an extraordinary journey of over 300 km across Maharashtra and Telangana in search of a mate. The 7-year-old tiger, currently roaming through Adilabad and Nirmal districts, has been traveling for nearly 30 days since the third week of October.

According to forest officials, winter is the mating season for tigers, and during this time, male tigers often embark on long journeys to find a female mate when one is not present in their territory. Johnny’s long trek is a part of this natural behavior, as male tigers migrate to new regions in search of suitable mates.

District Forest Officer Prashanti B Patil confirmed the tiger’s movements, stating, “Male tigers from Maharashtra frequently migrate to the forests of erstwhile Adilabad district during the winter months in search of mates. Johnny has already traveled more than 300 km and is expected to find a female tiger in the forests of this region soon.”

The tiger has been sighted in several forest areas, including Boath in Adilabad district and Kuntala, Sarangapur, Mamada, and Pembi mandals of Nirmal district, before entering Utnoor mandal. Johnny has reportedly killed five cattle during his journey, though he has also made three unsuccessful attempts to kill cows in the area.

Locals were alerted when Johnny was spotted crossing a road near Laltekdi village in Utnoor and reportedly moving in Narnoor mandal. Despite concerns, forest officials assured the public that tigers in search of mates are not a danger to humans and advised against confronting the animals. They urged people to remain calm and respect the tiger’s natural behavior during this mating season.

Tiger Johnny’s incredible journey highlights the vast range and migration habits of tigers, as they travel significant distances in search of a mate to establish their territory and continue their species.