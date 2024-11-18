Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam Rejects Rumours of Alliance with AIADMK Ahead of 2026 Elections

Actor-politician Vijay’s party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), has strongly rejected rumours about a potential alliance with the AIADMK for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu state assembly elections. The speculation gained momentum after Vijay, during his party’s launch, made a statement indicating that his primary political opponent is the ruling DMK, and his ideological opponent is the BJP, but did not mention the AIADMK.

Addressing the baseless rumours, TVK’s General Secretary, Bussy Anand, clarified that reports linking the party to a possible alliance with AIADMK were completely unfounded. He emphasized that these claims were fabricated by a major Tamil daily with the intention of undermining TVK’s rise. “This news is false and lacks any credible evidence,” Anand stated, urging the public to ignore such reports.

Vijay’s political debut with TVK on October 27 in Villupuram district stirred significant attention, where he outlined the party’s ideology combining Dravidian ideals with Tamil nationalism. His focus on equality, social justice, and secularism has garnered support, and the party is gearing up for a strong electoral performance in 2026.

Despite speculation about a possible TVK-AIADMK alliance, including claims that Vijay may seek the Deputy Chief Minister’s post or 60 seats in a deal, TVK has maintained that its path is independent and aimed at benefiting the Tamil people. “Our goal is to follow the ideology proposed by our leader, win through public support, and form a government that serves the people,” said Anand.

Meanwhile, similar rumours have surfaced about a potential BJP-AIADMK alliance in Tamil Nadu, following comments from AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). However, EPS dismissed these speculations, clarifying that AIADMK would not form an alliance with the BJP, with whom they had ended ties in September 2023.

TVK’s rejection of alliance rumours comes as the party continues to build momentum for the 2026 state elections, positioning itself as a strong contender in Tamil Nadu politics.