CM Revanth Reddy Faces Criticism for Involving School Children in Programs During Dasara Holidays

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has come under fire for organizing government programs involving school children during the Dasara holidays, a time typically reserved for family celebrations and rest for students.

Parents and educators have raised concerns over the decision to engage students in these events, arguing that it disrupts their much-needed break and puts undue pressure on them.

Several parents expressed disappointment, questioning why children are being made to participate in official functions instead of enjoying the festive season. “This is the only time when kids can relax and spend time with their families, but they are being called to perform and attend programs instead,” said a concerned parent.

The controversy has sparked a debate on the appropriate use of students’ time during holidays, with many urging the government to reconsider such practices and allow children to enjoy their break without official obligations.

As the issue gains attention, the state government has yet to respond to the criticism.