CM Revanth Reddy Had Lunch with Residential School Students at the Launch of the New Common Diet Menu Program: Video

Hyderabad: In a significant move to improve the quality of education and welfare in government residential schools, CM Revanth Reddy, had lunch with students at the TG Social Welfare Residential School in Chilkur during the launch of the new Common Diet Menu Program. The initiative aims to ensure a nutritious and standardized meal for students, enhancing their overall health and well-being.

The event held Today marks another milestone in the Telangana government’s commitment to transforming the state’s education system and infrastructure, particularly in government-run schools. CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of providing quality education, infrastructure, and nutritious food to students in residential welfare schools.

During his speech, CM Revanth Reddy stated, “We are working with determination to provide quality education, food, and infrastructure in government residential schools. Every student is a valuable asset to our society, and through such initiatives, we can shape their futures.”

The Common Diet Program is designed to ensure that students across various government residential schools in Telangana receive a balanced and healthy diet. The program’s aim is not only to support the physical growth of the students but also to promote a conducive learning environment where they can thrive academically.