CM Revanth Reddy Slams RTC Union Leaders Ahead of Planned Strike

Hyderabad: As Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees gear up for a statewide strike starting May 7, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has strongly criticized the decision, expressing displeasure with the union leaders’ stance.

“Is This Struggle Against the People of Telangana?” CM Asks

Speaking at the Zee Awards 2025 event on Monday, the Chief Minister questioned the rationale behind the protest. “Is your struggle against the people of Telangana? What is the reason for your protest? Is it because salaries are being paid on time every month, unlike in the previous administration?” he asked.

Government Facing Financial Strain, Says CM

Revanth Reddy pointed out that the Congress government pays Rs 7,000 crore in salaries to RTC employees monthly and is still dealing with Rs 8,500 crore in retirement benefit arrears left behind by the previous BRS government. He criticized political forces for leveling baseless accusations while ignoring the financial burden inherited from their tenure.

Union Leaders Urged to Cooperate and Engage in Dialogue

The Chief Minister called on the RTC unions to resolve issues through dialogue instead of confrontation. “Even if I’m cut off… I cannot do anything beyond the income I receive,” he said, emphasizing the need for financial discipline. “We are not here to fight. We are here to serve the people.”

Indirect Attack on Former CM KCR

In a veiled dig at former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, Revanth Reddy remarked that the person responsible for Telangana’s financial crisis is now “resting comfortably in a farmhouse.”

Appeal for Patience and Timing

Revanth concluded his address by appealing to the RTC Union leaders to show restraint and engage constructively. “What is needed now is not a fight, but timing and restraint,” he said.