CM Revanth Reddy Urge to Donate One-Month Salary to National Defence Fund

Hyderabad: In a gesture of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces amid ongoing military operations in Pakistan, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has proposed that all legislators donate one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund.

Proposal Shared with Deputy CM, Congress Leaders

The Chief Minister has formally communicated the proposal to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who has expressed support for the initiative. Bhatti stated that a formal announcement would be made soon after consultations with Congress MLAs and MLCs.

Appeal to Opposition Legislators

Revanth Reddy also called upon MLAs and MLCs from other political parties to support the move, emphasizing the need for national unity during this critical time when the Indian Army is carrying out Operation Sindoor against terror hideouts across the border.

MLC Balmoor Venkat Donates Salary, Supports Army

Responding to the Chief Minister’s appeal, Congress MLC Balmoor Venkat has announced that he will donate one month’s salary to the National Defence Fund. He extended his best wishes for the success of Operation Sindoor and urged citizens across the country to stand firmly behind the Indian Army.

Nationwide Solidarity Expected

As India faces heightened tensions with Pakistan following targeted strikes on terror infrastructure, the Telangana government’s proposal may inspire similar initiatives across other states, fostering a nationwide wave of support for the armed forces.