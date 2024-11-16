CM Revanth seeks decisive mandate for MVA alliance in Maharashtra polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged the people of Maharashtra to extend their support to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance and give a decisive mandate in the Assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Rajura Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, the Chief Minister promised, “When the MVA comes to power in Maharashtra, it will implement five guarantees,”.

He emphasised the critical nature of the upcoming elections, calling them a “struggle, not merely an electoral event.”

Urging the Congress party workers to act as warriors, Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of ensuring MVA’s victory.

Reflecting on achievements in Telangana, he stated, “We have started implementing our six guarantees one by one. For instance, free bus travel for women in RTC buses has already benefited 1.10 crore women. We’ve provided cooking gas cylinders for Rs.500, alleviating household burdens. Moreover, 200 units of free electricity have reached 25 lakh families,”.

He sought to bond with the electorate, saying, “We are all siblings; we were once united under the Hyderabad State. Though States are separate, we remain one family. This election is about moving forward together. Support Subhash Bhau and ensure his victory.”

Revanth Reddy celebrated Maharashtra’s legacy, mentioning the likes of Shivaji, Ambedkar, and Phule, while condemning the BJP’s lack of foothold in key metropolitan areas. “Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad reject the BJP, and soon Mumbai will stand with the MVA,” he asserted.

Criticising rival leaders, Revanth Reddy remarked, “Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have become puppets of Gujarat. These traitors must be taught a lesson. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Adani are eyeing Mumbai for Gujarat’s benefit, which we must resist.”

The Chief Minister also posed a challenge to the Prime Minister: “In 10 months, the Congress government created 50,000 jobs in Telangana. Can you match this in Gujarat in a year?”