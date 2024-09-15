Hyderabad

CM Revanth to Unveil Rajiv Gandhi Statue at Secretariat Tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to unveil a statue of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the State Secretariat tomorrow.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to unveil a statue of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the State Secretariat tomorrow. The Congress government had recently installed the statue in honor of the former Prime Minister as a tribute to his contributions to the nation.

The unveiling ceremony, scheduled for tomorrow evening at 4 PM, will be led by CM Revanth Reddy, after speculation that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi would attend. Despite months of anticipation, it appears that the high-profile leaders will not be present, leaving CM Reddy to preside over the event.

This comes after weeks of excitement and speculation about the Gandhi family’s potential participation. However, with their absence, the responsibility of the unveiling now rests solely with the Telangana Chief Minister, signaling an important moment for the state Congress leadership.

Security arrangements are being made for the ceremony, which is expected to draw a significant crowd of Congress supporters and party officials.

