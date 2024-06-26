CM Revanth urges Centre to declare RRR southern part as national highway

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appealed to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to declare the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as a national highway and to expand the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway to six lanes.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Union Minister Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister brought to the notice of the Union Minister the widening of national highways in Telangana, the announcement of new national highways, the commencement of works on the roads which have already been declared as national highways and so on.

The Sangareddy to Narsapur-Thoopran-Gajwel-Jagadevpur-Bhuvangiri-Chautuppal road (158.645 km) has been declared as a national road and half of its land acquisition cost is being borne by the government, the Chief Minister explained to the Union Minister.

Revanth Reddy requested Gadkari to declare the road from Chautuppal to Amangal-Shadhnagar-Sangareddy (181.87 km) as a national highway and asked him to declare the southern part of RRR as a national highway and grant funds in the annual plan of NHAI this year.

The road from Hyderabad (ORR Gourelli Junction) to Valigonda-Thorrur-Nellikuduru-Mahbubabad-Kottagudem has been declared as a national highway, in which tenders have been called for 69 km under only one package. The Chief Minister also brought to this matter to his notice and requested him to call tenders for other works.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu, Peddapalli MP Vamsi and Chennur MLA Vivek also accompanied the Chief Minister.