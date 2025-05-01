CM Revanth Urges RTC Workers to Withdraw Strike Plan, Promises Reforms and Revenue Control

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) workers to reconsider their proposed state-wide strike scheduled for May 7, urging them instead to engage in dialogue and support the government’s revival efforts.

Strike Call Amid Long-Standing Demands

The RTC workers’ unions had announced their decision to go on strike citing the government’s failure to address their long-pending issues. Responding to this development, the Chief Minister made a heartfelt appeal during his speech at May Day celebrations held at Ravindra Bharathi on Thursday.

Corporation on Path to Recovery, Says CM

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the TGSRTC, which suffered severe financial exploitation under the previous BRS government, is finally on the road to profitability. “If there are issues, they should be discussed with the concerned Minister, not protested immediately. All the revenue generated will be allocated to the Corporation — not a single rupee will be diverted. You decide how it should be used,” he stated.

Warns Against Misinformation by Opposition

He cautioned RTC workers to remain vigilant against misleading narratives being spread by Opposition leaders who “did nothing for the Corporation in the last ten years.” Urging trust and cooperation, the Chief Minister said, “Do not let harmful remarks misguide you. RTC workers, place your faith in me, and I will stand by you.”

Optimism for Telangana’s Economic Growth

Revanth Reddy also expressed confidence in Telangana’s economic revival, saying that the coming year would mark a stronger recovery and growth trajectory for the state. He reiterated that now is not the time for unrest but for collective effort to strengthen the public transport system.