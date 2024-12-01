Commercial LPG Gas Cylinder Costs Increase: Latest Prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Oil companies have once again shocked consumers with a price hike on LPG cylinders. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹16.50, effective from Sunday. Following this hike, the cost of a commercial cylinder in Delhi has risen to ₹1818.50. This marks the fifth consecutive price increase in recent months.

Additionally, the price of a 5 kg FTL cylinder has gone up by ₹4. However, there has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, providing some relief to household consumers.

Price Hike History:

October 1 : The price of commercial LPG increased by 48.5, bringing the cost to 1740.

: The price of commercial LPG increased by 48.5, bringing the cost to 1740. September 1 : A price rise of ₹39.

: A price rise of ₹39. August 1: A price hike of ₹6.5.

The recent price hikes are expected to have a direct impact on small businesses and commercial establishments, especially during the wedding season, when LPG consumption is high.

Here are the new prices across major cities:

City Commercial Cylinder Price (₹) Domestic Cylinder Price (₹) Delhi 1818.50 803 (₹603 under Ujjwala Yojana) Kolkata 1927 Not mentioned Mumbai 1771 802.50 Chennai 1980 818.50 Hyderabad 2066 855

In addition, there has been a 1.45% increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices in line with global oil price trends. In Delhi, ATF has risen by ₹1318.12, now costing ₹91,856.84 per kiloliter.

These price hikes are expected to create further challenges for both the public and commercial sectors, especially as inflation continues to rise.