Comprehensive Household Survey Successfully Conducted at MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s Residence

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) successfully conducted the Comprehensive Household Survey at the residence of Hon’ble Member of Parliament for Hyderabad Constituency, Sri Asaduddin Owaisi, today.

Safiya Begum1 December 2024 - 15:38
The survey was carried out by Enumerator Smt. Madhavi, under the supervision of Sri Upender, with guidance from Sri Venkanna, Zonal Commissioner of Charminar Zone. Sri Ravikumar, Deputy Commissioner of Rajendranagar, and Ward In-charge Sri Sayeed were also present to oversee the process.

GHMC extended its heartfelt gratitude to Sri Asaduddin Owaisi for taking the time to participate in the survey, demonstrating his support for this crucial civic initiative.

The survey aims to gather vital data for better urban planning and governance, and the participation of key public figures like Sri Owaisi sets an example for active citizen engagement.

