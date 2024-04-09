Condoms, Gutkha, Stones Found in Samosas; Five Booked

Subheading: Police Investigate Alleged Sabotage Plot Targeting Major Automobile Company’s Canteen

In a shocking turn of events, a scandal has erupted in Pune as five individuals stand accused of adulterating samosas supplied to a prominent automobile company’s canteen in Pimpri Chinchwad. The accused, identified as Rahim Shaikh, Azhar Shaikh, Mazhar Shaikh, Firoz Shaikh, and Vicky Shaikh, now face legal consequences for their alleged involvement.

Authorities reveal that the tainted samosas contained a bizarre concoction of condoms, gutkha, and stones, raising serious concerns about food safety protocols. The investigation has unveiled a convoluted conspiracy, implicating workers from subcontracting firms and former partners alike.

The intricate web of deceit involves Catalyst Service Solutions Pvt. Ltd., responsible for snack provision at the automobile firm’s canteen. However, subcontracting to Manohar Enterprise introduced a critical juncture where the alleged adulteration occurred.

During questioning, it emerged that two employees of Manohar Enterprise, Firoz Shaikh and Vicky Shaikh, purportedly orchestrated the despicable act. Further scrutiny revealed a sinister motive behind the sabotage. It’s alleged that partners from SRA Enterprises, previously ousted for similar malpractices, orchestrated the scheme to tarnish Manohar Enterprise’s reputation.

“This despicable act not only jeopardized public health but also aimed to malign the integrity of a reputable firm,” remarked authorities. A case has been registered under IPC sections 328 (causing harm by means of poison) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), underscoring the severity of the allegations.

As investigations continue to unravel the depths of this scandal, questions linger about the efficacy of oversight mechanisms within the food supply chain. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the paramount importance of stringent quality control measures to safeguard consumer well-being.