Congress Celebrates Historic 42% BC Reservations at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Jubilant celebrations were held at Gandhi Bhavan on the call of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) following the Assembly’s approval of the BC Bill on Sunday, which provides 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes by lifting the earlier cap.

TPCC Vice President Sangisetty Jagadish Rao and Mahila Congress President Sunita Rao led the celebrations by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadish said Telangana society should acknowledge the efforts of AICC leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and other cabinet members for their role in securing 42 per cent reservations for BCs.

National OBC Coordinator Kethuri Venkatesh, Puli Anil Kumar, and several Congress leaders also participated in the programme.