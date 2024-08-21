Congress helping Kavitha secure bail: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday alleged that the Congress is trying to secure bail for BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is currently in jail in connection with the liquor case.

He said senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi is representing Kavitha in court and pointed to Singhvi being nominated as a Rajya Sabha candidate from Telangana by the Congress. BRS has reportedly decided not to field any candidate against Singhvi.

Bandi Sanjay questioned the alliance between the BRS and Congress, suggesting that Congress leaders in Delhi are in collusion with former former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He further remarked that Congress MLAs are now aligning with KCR after realising the alleged political alliance.

Speaking to the media at the Suryagiri Yellamma Bonalu festival in Ravirala village near Tukkuguda in the Maheshwaram constituency, Sanjay reiterated that the BJP has no alliance with the BRS, dismissing rumours of a merger between the two parties.

He emphasised that both the Congress and BRS are “corrupt and family-driven” parties.

Sanjay urged the Hindu community to remain vigilant in light of recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, assuring that the central government is responsive to such incidents