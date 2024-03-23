Karnataka

Congress leadership change surfaces again in K’taka

The debate of leadership change has surfaced once again in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Congress leadership change surfaces again in K'taka
Congress leadership change surfaces again in K'taka

Bengaluru: The debate of leadership change has surfaced once again in Karnataka ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Related Stories
Tejavath Sukanya Shines with Bronze at the 28th National Bench Press Championship
Student scolded by principal before parents, sets himself on fire
Siddaramaiah Asserts No Room in Karnataka Government for Officers not Committed to the Constitution
BJP Urges Karnataka Government to Announce Public Holiday on January 22
Deve Gowda suspends ex-K’taka unit JD-S chief Ibrahim from party

Former minister and Congress MLA S.R. Srinivas has said that the Congress should get more seats in the Lok Sabha election.

“We have to ensure the Congress gets more seats so that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to serve us as the Chief Minister,” MLA Srinivas said during an election campaign rally in Tumakuru.

Reacting to the development, LoP R. Ashoka said the Congress there is infighting in Congress. “There is a gang within the Congress party, which is conspiring to bring down the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” he said.

He said that Gubbi Congress MLA Srinivas has told the truth.

Sources said that following the quashing of the ED case in the disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he is all set to stake claim the Chief Minister’s chair for 2.5 years.

Source
IANS
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button