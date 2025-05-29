Congress Reshuffles Telangana Unit: CM Revanth, Bhatti, Azharuddin Among Big Names in 5 New Power-Packed TPCC Panels

Hyderabad: In a significant organisational overhaul, the Congress party on Wednesday announced the formation of five new committees under the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). The move, approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and formalised through AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, is seen as a strategic push to gear up the state unit for upcoming electoral challenges.

High-Powered Political Affairs Committee Formed

The most prominent among the new bodies is the Political Affairs Committee, a 22-member panel entrusted with guiding the party’s election strategies and overall political roadmap. The committee includes top leaders like AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natrajan, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Renuka Chowdhury, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, and former cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin.

Also Read: Telangana Govt Approves Hike in Retirement Benefits for Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers

Advisory Committee to Guide Ideological Positioning

The Advisory Committee, composed of senior Congress leaders such as V. Hanumantha Rao, K. Jana Reddy, K. Kesava Rao, and Zafar Javeed, has been tasked with shaping the party’s ideological messaging and long-term political vision in Telangana.

Delimitation, Civil Rights, and Discipline Also in Focus

In a move to ensure grassroots alignment, a Delimitation Committee headed by Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy will now handle constituency boundary reviews. Parallelly, civil rights and constitutional values will be promoted by the Samvidhan Bachao Program Committee, led by P. Vinay Kumar.

To maintain internal order and resolve disputes, the party has also constituted a Disciplinary Action Committee with MP Mallu Ravi as its chairperson.

Strategic Coordination Between Government and Party

In a noteworthy development, sitting cabinet ministers have been included as special invitees to certain panels, a move that is expected to enhance coordination between the party’s organisational and governmental arms.

The restructuring signals the Congress party’s intent to bring in both seasoned leadership and fresh energy to steer the TPCC, aligning Telangana’s political planning with national directives.