Telangana Govt Approves Hike in Retirement Benefits for Anganwadi Teachers and Helpers

Hyderabad: In a major decision aimed at improving the welfare of Anganwadi staff, the Telangana State government has approved an increase in retirement benefits for Anganwadi teachers and helpers. The Finance Department has given the green signal to a proposal submitted by the Women and Child Welfare Department, paving the way for the issuance of a formal Government Order.

New Benefits: ₹2 Lakh for Teachers, ₹1 Lakh for Helpers

As per the approved proposal, retiring Anganwadi teachers will now receive ₹2 lakh, while helpers will get ₹1 lakh as retirement benefit. Previously, teachers received ₹1 lakh and helpers ₹50,000. This marks a significant improvement in the financial support offered to Anganwadi staff upon retirement.

70,000 Workers to Benefit Across 37,580 Centres

Telangana has over 37,580 Anganwadi centers staffed by approximately 70,000 employees, with each center typically employing one teacher and one helper. The retirement age is 65, and around 7,000 workers retire annually, making this decision a critical step in ensuring post-retirement stability for thousands of families.

Seethakka and Vikramarka Played Key Roles

The approval follows a recent meeting between Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka and Deputy Chief Minister Batti Vikramarka, who also heads the Finance Department. Despite earlier delays due to technical reasons, the file was cleared swiftly following their intervention.

Workers Thank Government for Timely Support

Anganwadi teachers and helpers expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Minister Seethakka during her visit to Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Thursday. Many appreciated her role in resolving the issue and ensuring timely clearance of the file.

The enhanced retirement benefits fulfill a key promise made by the Congress government and signal a commitment to the welfare of grassroots workers.