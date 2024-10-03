Congress Women Workers Burn Effigy of KTR Near Gandhi Bhavan at Nampally Crossroads

Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress women workers staged a protest near Gandhi Bhavan at the Nampally Crossroads, burning an effigy of Telangana IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday.

Fouzia Farhana3 October 2024 - 15:54
The protest was organized in response to the minister’s recent remarks, which have sparked controversy. The women workers raised slogans against KTR, accusing him of ignoring key issues faced by the state.

The demonstration caused a brief disruption in traffic around the area as the protesters expressed their outrage. Authorities were deployed to maintain order and ensure safety during the protest.

