Consensual Physical Relationship Cannot Be Considered Rape, Rules Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ruled that a consensual physical relationship cannot be classified as rape. In a significant judgment, the court highlighted that legal provisions are sometimes misused to harass men.

This verdict came in response to a plea filed by a young man seeking the dismissal of a rape case lodged against him. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, heading the bench, stated that the woman had deliberately filed the case. The court directed the police to quash the FIR filed against the young man.

During the hearing and judgment, the judge made crucial observations. He noted that rape is a heinous crime against women, but some women misuse the law to harass men with whom they have had personal relationships.

Also Read: Will the Abolition of the Dharani Portal Increase Farmers’ Problems?

The WhatsApp chats and recordings submitted by the man indicated that the physical relationship between the two was consensual. The judge stated that this case is a clear example of how men face difficulties due to the misuse of legal provisions by women.

The court further emphasized that the complainant’s intent must also be considered in such cases. The government counsel argued that the woman had made serious allegations against the man and urged the court not to dismiss the case.

Responding to this, the judge observed that evidence showed both parties intended to marry but faced opposition from their families due to caste differences. The man informed the court that he was ready to marry the woman despite family objections. However, the woman decided to marry another person.

The judge concluded that the FIR filed against the man was malicious and, therefore, invalidated it.