Continuous Drizzle Soaks Hyderabad, Yellow Alert Issued for Districts Across Telangana: Video

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad remains shrouded under cloudy skies for the seventh consecutive day as overnight rains continued to lash the area, with drizzles persisting into Thursday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting light rain and thunderstorms throughout the day.

The yellow alert extends beyond Hyderabad to include isolated areas in several districts: Jagtial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Siddipet.

Rainfall Data:

Langar House: 9 mm

Hydernagar: 8.8 mm

Yousufguda: 8.5 mm

Gachibowli: 8.5 mm

University of Hyderabad: 8.3 mm

Several other localities also reported light rains, contributing to the city’s wet spell.

IMD Forecast:

The IMD forecasts continuous rain in Hyderabad for the next five days. Residents are advised to monitor the weather for potential worsening conditions and to be prepared to relocate if necessary.

The persistent rain and cloudy skies have significantly impacted daily life, with residents navigating waterlogged streets and planning their commutes around the weather forecast. Authorities are on high alert to manage any emergencies arising from the continued downpour.