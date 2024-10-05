Hyderabad

Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of Musi River Project Benefiting Robert Vadra

Allegations of political favoritism have surfaced as opposition leader Revanth Reddy lashes out at the massive ₹1.5 lakh crore Musi River project, accusing it of being designed to benefit Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law, Robert Vadra.

Fouzia Farhana5 October 2024 - 14:03
Hyderabad: Allegations of political favoritism have surfaced as opposition leader Revanth Reddy lashes out at the massive ₹1.5 lakh crore Musi River project, accusing it of being designed to benefit Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, Robert Vadra.

During a public address, Reddy expressed deep concerns about the project’s execution, claiming that even though the BRS government has only been in power for 10 years, many of these projects were initiated during the previous Congress regime. He suggested that pressure from the public forced the government to accelerate their completion.

“This is not about benefiting the people. Godavari water isn’t flowing here, but our tears are,” Reddy stated, referring to the distress among locals affected by the project.

In a direct attack on BRS and Congress leadership, Reddy questioned, “Revanth Reddy, will you displace so many people just to benefit one man?” His remarks highlight growing frustration over alleged political motivations behind major infrastructure developments in Telangana.

