Countdown Has Begun for Revanth Reddy’s Fall, Says BJP’s Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Eleti Maheshwar Reddy has strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of making “insane and irresponsible” remarks to gain favor with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy has “mortgaged Telangana at the feet of Rahul Gandhi” in a desperate attempt to secure his position.

“People Will Not Allow Rahul Gandhi into Telangana”

The BJP leader hit back at Revanth Reddy’s claim that the BJP will not be allowed to enter Telangana, saying, “It’s not the BJP that will be stopped, but the people will prevent Rahul Gandhi from entering the state for failing to deliver on promises.”

Maheshwar Reddy challenged the CM’s popularity in his own constituency, saying, “If Revanth contests again from Kodangal, he is not in a position to win. He should resign and recontest if he has the courage.”

BJP Confident of Winning Kodangal in Future Polls

Citing electoral numbers, Maheshwar Reddy pointed out that the Congress lost 23,000 votes in Kodangal during the Lok Sabha elections, compared to the Assembly polls. He claimed that the BJP will defeat Revanth Reddy in the next Assembly election, or any by-election held in the constituency.

“Revanth Criticizing Modi to Save His Chair”

Accusing the Chief Minister of political theatrics, the BJP leader said, “Revanth is criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP to deflect attention from his own failures and to protect his post.”

He further questioned the CM’s accountability:

“Are you boasting from Ahmedabad without implementing your own promises? Are you ready to debate your government’s guarantees?” BJP Questions Rahul Gandhi’s Credibility in Telangana

Eleti Maheshwar Reddy also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, questioning his influence in Telangana: