CPI MLA Kunanenni Sambashiva Rao Voices Displeasure Over Congress Government in Telangana

Hyderabad: CPI MLA Kunanenni Sambashiva Rao has expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Congress government in Telangana, alleging growing public discontent and a lack of coordination among ministers.

Sambashiva Rao said dissatisfaction with the Congress government was increasing among the people and claimed that public attention was gradually shifting towards the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He also alleged that there was a lack of coordination between Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his ministers, which was affecting the functioning of the government.

The CPI MLA particularly raised concerns over the irrigation department, stating that there was a shortage of funds and that even the available budget was not being utilised effectively.

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Questioning the decision-making process, Sambashiva Rao asked how ministers could function effectively when they did not have the freedom to release funds and were required to seek permission from the Finance Department for various matters.

He further said contractors were reluctant to take up government works due to delays in clearing pending bills and settling their dues.

Sambashiva Rao’s remarks come amid discussions over the functioning of the Telangana government and the implementation of development and irrigation projects across the state.