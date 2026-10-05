Iraq’s Najaf airport receives first Iranian flight following US waiver

Baghdad: Iraq’s Najaf International Airport received the first direct flight from Tehran, marking the official resumption of air travel between the two countries following a US waiver, according to an airport statement.

The director of the airport welcomed passengers arriving aboard the flight operated by Iran’s Caspian Airlines, the airport said in a post on its official Facebook page on Sunday (local time).

Video footage published on the page showed the aircraft receiving a traditional water cannon salute when it arrived.

The flight resumption follows a recent announcement by the Iraqi government on October 2 regarding an agreement to allow Iranian airlines, except Mahan Air, to operate 40 flights daily to and from Najaf International Airport.

A statement by the media office of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi noted that the agreement follows the US government’s cooperation in granting a requested exemption, which will help facilitate the movement of pilgrims and travellers, particularly those travelling for medical treatment, religious visits, and tourism.

Najaf International Airport suspended all incoming and outgoing flights to and from Iran on September 25, following the US Treasury Department’s recent sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector, which suspended authorisations that allowed non-US airlines to fly US-origin or US-controlled commercial aircraft into Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stressed that there is no military or sanctions-based solution to the conflict with the US and described diplomacy as the only way to end the hostilities, local media reported.

Speaking to ambassadors and representatives of countries and international organisations here, Araghchi said: “There is no military or sanctions-based solution. Only a diplomatic solution can work and can help bring an end to the aggression against Iran.”

The Foreign Minister expressed hope that the US would pick “wisdom and rationality” and asserted that Iran is more prepared than before if the US opts for a military course, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

He said that Iran’s delegation held several meetings and interviews during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and presented a seven-day proposal for resolving existing disputes to open the Strait of Hormuz, it said.

Araghchi said that under the proposal, the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened within seven days if the plan is agreed to. He said that Iran, during its presence at UNGA, expressed readiness for a diplomatic solution to end the conflict, just as it remains committed to defending itself. He asserted that Iran’s response will be stronger if its adversaries once again opt for military confrontation.

Araghchi’s remarks came amid continuing tensions surrounding the conflict and mounting economic pressure on Iran.

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