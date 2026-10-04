Three Women Journalists Allege Sexual Misconduct by Cops During Delhi Protest

New Delhi : Three women journalists have filed complaints against Delhi Police personnel, alleging sexual misconduct while being detained during the protests at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.

The police, on Sunday, stated that the complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch for an “impartial” inquiry.

Protests are being staged at the national capital’s Jantar Mantar, despite the imposition of prohibitory orders, to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a post on X, Delhi Police said: “On 03-10-26, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law-and-order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers.

“New Delhi District has received their complaints and the same are transferred to Crime Branch for fair and impartial enquiry,” it added.

Speaking to IANS, DCP Neha Yadav said: “Despite Section 163 of BNSS being imposed in the New Delhi area, AISA and other parties held a protest on October 3 against SIR. The protesters were informed about the prohibitory orders and warned to leave the spot, and when they did not comply, they were detained.”

“At around 6 pm, three women who identified themselves as journalists complained of manhandling by Delhi Police officers and staff during their detention. Their complaints were accepted, and they were medically examined,” she said, reiterating that all the complaints have been transferred to the Crime Branch.

The senior police officer appealed to anyone having video footage of the alleged incident to share the same with the Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, CPI-M, AAP leaders and other organisations, on Sunday, staged a protest outside the Parliament Street Police Station over the allegations made by the journalists.

Speaking to IANS, CPI-M leader Brinda Karat said: “Why has the FIR not been lodged yet?”

Referring to the police officer, against whom allegations have been made by the journalists, she said: “She (one of the complainants) is giving her statement…it is clear in the video that the ACP is running away. Thieves and robbers run away; a police officer does not run away from his uniform. Why was he running away? Because he is guilty…he is at fault. He is unable to reply because this girl is speaking the truth and he is lying.”

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj said: “Police stations and hospitals are supposed to remain open 24 hours…Just imagine, someone came to file a complaint and seek accountability from them, and they shut down the police station itself. Moreover, they have also closed all the routes leading to the police station.”

AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar also questioned the delay in filing an FIR based on the complaints of the journalists.

“Where has the complaint been taken? No FIR has been registered yet. Registering an FIR is a right, and even the court says that…Will every person have to launch a protest to get justice? What is the Delhi Police doing?” he asked while speaking to IANS.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das was also present at the protest site.