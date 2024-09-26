Crackdown on Drunk Driving: Auto Driver Causes Stir in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drunk driver created chaos in the Champapet area of Hyderabad during a traffic police campaign against driving under the influence. The operation, led by Traffic Inspector Naeemuddin and Sub-Inspector Amarnath Reddy, was underway on Wednesday night when an auto-rickshaw was flagged down by the police.

Instead of stopping, the auto driver sped ahead, driving directly towards the police officers present at the scene. Upon finally stopping the vehicle, the police conducted a check and discovered that the driver was indeed intoxicated.

The situation escalated as the driver began to argue with the police personnel. In response, the police seized the auto-rickshaw and registered a case against the driver for violating traffic laws.

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts by traffic authorities to enforce strict measures against drunk driving and ensure the safety of road users in the city.