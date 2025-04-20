BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Faces Criminal Contempt Action Over Supreme Court and CJI Remarks

New Delhi, April 20, 2025 — A formal request has been submitted to India’s Attorney General, R Venkataramani, seeking approval to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. The move follows allegations that Dubey made inflammatory remarks against the Supreme Court of India and Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, accusing them of fueling civil unrest.

Alleged Remarks Against Supreme Court and CJI

An Advocate-on-Record (AoR) filed a plea under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, citing specific statements attributed to Nishikant Dubey:

“The Supreme Court is taking the country towards anarchy.”

“CJI Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars taking place in India.”

The remarks reportedly criticized the Supreme Court’s intervention in setting timelines for the President and Governors to act on Bills passed by legislatures. Dubey also allegedly made communally polarizing statements regarding petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act.

Legal Basis for Contempt Proceedings

The petitioner labeled Dubey’s comments as “deeply derogatory” and “dangerously provocative,” arguing they undermine public trust in the judiciary. Key arguments include:

Scandalizing the judiciary: Accusing the CJI of causing civil wars allegedly attacks the court’s integrity.

Provoking public unrest: The remarks could incite dissent against the judiciary.

The remarks could incite dissent against the judiciary. Threat to judicial independence: Baseless allegations risk eroding constitutional authority.

The plea urges the Attorney General to sanction criminal contempt action, emphasizing the need to protect judicial dignity.

Following backlash, BJP National President JP Nadda clarified that Dubey’s statements reflect personal views, not the party’s stance. Nadda stated, “The BJP respects judicial independence and disagrees with such remarks.”

Implications for Judicial Independence

The case highlights growing tensions between political figures and the judiciary. Legal experts warn that unfounded attacks on courts could destabilize India’s democratic framework. The Attorney General’s decision will set a precedent for addressing similar criticisms in the future.

The Attorney General’s office will review whether Dubey’s remarks meet the threshold for criminal contempt. If approved, the case will proceed to the Supreme Court, potentially leading to fines or imprisonment for the BJP MP.

Key Takeaways:

Criminal contempt action sought against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Remarks accused of targeting Supreme Court and CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

BJP denies endorsing Dubey’s statements.

The outcome of this case could reshape how India’s judiciary addresses political criticism while balancing free speech and institutional respect.

Reported by Munsif | Sunday, April 20, 2025